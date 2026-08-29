Why are Sindh’s Board of Revenue Officials are not taking Promotion to Grade 17?

KARACHI – Imagine if a government official is getting promotion to a higher grade, with more pay and greater official status but he is intentionally refusing the increment and higher grade. That is exactly what 63 officials of Sindh’s Board of Revenue have reportedly done, choosing to remain in Grade 15 instead of moving to Grade 17.

While promotion is generally considered a major career milestone for government employees in Pakistan, these officials formally requested that they remain in Grade 15 and not be elevated to Grade 17. The officials are serving as Sub-Registrars under Sindh’s Board of Revenue, where they deal with important public documentation, including fards, mutations (intiqals), registrations and other land-related records.

The unusual decision sparked questions because moving into Grade 17 would normally bring greater official status, higher pay and allowances, and the designation of a gazetted officer. These Sub-Registrars reportedly expressed satisfaction with their existing Grade 15 positions and have formally submitted requests to the Sindh government seeking permission to remain in the lower grade.

Sindh government subsequently accepted their requests and issued a notification, allowing the officials to stay in Grade 15. As part of decision, the officials will reportedly not be considered for promotion for four years, a condition that, is precisely what the officials wanted.

The development triggered wave of speculation and debate over why government officials would willingly give up a promotion, additional allowances and the prestige associated with Grade 17. Sub-Registrars’ responsibilities include processing and handling documents such as fards, intiqals and property registrations, placing them at key position in the land-record and registration system.

The unusual refusal therefore raised eyebrows and generated discussion about the incentives and working realities surrounding government positions in Sindh. For many public-sector employees, promotion means improved income, greater authority and increased social standing. In this case, however, 63 officials have chosen to remain where they are rather than move up the government pay scale.