UAE envoy calls on Pakistan Naval chief to discuss maritime security
Web Desk
04:46 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
UAE envoy calls on Pakistan Naval chief to discuss maritime security
Share

ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Tuesday has called on Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and discussed matters of regional maritime affairs.

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson said UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al- Zaabi visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

The Chief of the Naval Staff and the distinguished guest discussed the maritime security situation.

On December 26, Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi while addressing the 114th Midshipmen Passing out Parade at Pakistan Naval Academy said Pakistan's Armed Forces are well aware of all sorts of nefarious designs and also fully prepared all the time to deal with them.

Naval chief says armed forces fully prepared to ... 05:13 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

KARACHI – Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said Pakistan's Armed Forces are well aware of all sorts of ...

More From This Category
JUI-Pakistan separate from Fazlur Rehman's group, ...
05:34 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
Here’s how Fakhar Zaman thanked Pakistan Navy ...
04:05 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
NCOC chief Asad Umar beats coronavirus
03:10 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan ...
02:53 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
Pakistan confirms three cases of new coronavirus ...
01:58 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
China to confer Friendship Award on Pakistani ...
01:18 PM | 29 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt all set to host the virtual 19th Lux Style Awards 2020
02:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr