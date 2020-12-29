UAE envoy calls on Pakistan Naval chief to discuss maritime security

ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Tuesday has called on Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and discussed matters of regional maritime affairs.

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson said UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al- Zaabi visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

The Chief of the Naval Staff and the distinguished guest discussed the maritime security situation.

Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Pakistan H.E Mr Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi visited NHQ, Islamabad & called on CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations & maritime security in the region. pic.twitter.com/GGP5zDqzPG — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) December 29, 2020

