JUI-Pakistan separate from Fazlur Rehman's group, declares Maulana Sherani
Web Desk
05:34 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
JUI-Pakistan separate from Fazlur Rehman's group, declares Maulana Sherani
Share

ISLAMABAD – Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani, the recently expelled leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), has announced to separate Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan from the Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s group. 

He declared it during a press conference after a meeting of dissident JUI-F leaders in Islamabad. 

The development comes days after the JUI-F ousted four senior members that include Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad, Maulana Gul Naseeb and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk for criticising the party chief. 

JUI-F expels four senior leaders over criticising ... 05:30 PM | 25 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday expelled its four senior members including Maulana ...

Sherani, in his presser, said that he had never been a part of the JUI-F, adding that the faction was made by Fazlur Rehman out of the JUI-Pakistan. 

He said that they had inherited JUI-Pakistan from their ancestors.

The senior politician said that the doors are open for reunion but it is only possible if Fazl group merged itself into JUI-Pakistan. 

Lashing out at the JUI-F, he explained that the party’s deviation from Islamic teachings was a key reason behind cutting ties with it. 

He further said that they would deliberate to strengthen JUI-Pakistan and would try to isolate the elements involved in speaking lies. 

"Lie just leads the people to devastation," he said, adding that truth is JUI-Pakistan’s manifestor. 

He said that all old companions of the JUI-Pakistan, which was founded by Mufti Mahmood, have passed away. 

Sherani said that only he is alive and he has taken over the charge of the JUI-Pakistan. 

On Dec 21, Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani lashed out at party chief Fazlur Rehman, calling him a “selected” leader.

JUI-F senior leader labels Fazlur Rehman as ... 11:02 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani has lashed out at party chief ...

Sherani, who is also former chairperson of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), asked how could Fazlur Rehman call Imran Khan a "selected" leader when he, himself, was "selected", Geo News reported.

“Selected” is a term widely used by opposition parties since 2018 elections for the prime minister, claiming that he was not elected premier.

More From This Category
Faisalabad woman raped during robbery bid 
06:08 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
UAE envoy calls on Pakistan Naval chief to ...
04:46 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
Here’s how Fakhar Zaman thanked Pakistan Navy ...
04:05 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
NCOC chief Asad Umar beats coronavirus
03:10 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan ...
02:53 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
Pakistan confirms three cases of new coronavirus ...
01:58 PM | 29 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan spills the beans about his comeback and addresses separation rumours
05:58 PM | 29 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr