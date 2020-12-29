JUI-Pakistan separate from Fazlur Rehman's group, declares Maulana Sherani

ISLAMABAD – Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani, the recently expelled leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), has announced to separate Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan from the Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s group.

He declared it during a press conference after a meeting of dissident JUI-F leaders in Islamabad.

The development comes days after the JUI-F ousted four senior members that include Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad, Maulana Gul Naseeb and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk for criticising the party chief.

JUI-F expels four senior leaders over criticising ... 05:30 PM | 25 Dec, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday expelled its four senior members including Maulana ...

Sherani, in his presser, said that he had never been a part of the JUI-F, adding that the faction was made by Fazlur Rehman out of the JUI-Pakistan.

He said that they had inherited JUI-Pakistan from their ancestors.

The senior politician said that the doors are open for reunion but it is only possible if Fazl group merged itself into JUI-Pakistan.

Lashing out at the JUI-F, he explained that the party’s deviation from Islamic teachings was a key reason behind cutting ties with it.

He further said that they would deliberate to strengthen JUI-Pakistan and would try to isolate the elements involved in speaking lies.

"Lie just leads the people to devastation," he said, adding that truth is JUI-Pakistan’s manifestor.

He said that all old companions of the JUI-Pakistan, which was founded by Mufti Mahmood, have passed away.

Sherani said that only he is alive and he has taken over the charge of the JUI-Pakistan.

On Dec 21, Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani lashed out at party chief Fazlur Rehman, calling him a “selected” leader.

JUI-F senior leader labels Fazlur Rehman as ... 11:02 PM | 21 Dec, 2020 ISLAMABAD - Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani has lashed out at party chief ...

Sherani, who is also former chairperson of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), asked how could Fazlur Rehman call Imran Khan a "selected" leader when he, himself, was "selected", Geo News reported.

“Selected” is a term widely used by opposition parties since 2018 elections for the prime minister, claiming that he was not elected premier.