No further extension in income tax returns filing for tax year 2019: FBR

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has said that there would be no further extension in the deadline for filing the income tax returns for the tax year 2019.

According to a press statement, the FBR would replace the Active Taxpayer list of 2018 with the list of 2019, and those who did not file returns in the tax year 2019 would be removed from the list.

According to the FBR spokesperson, the number of tax filers has risen by 45 percent this year.