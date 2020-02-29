No further extension in income tax returns filing for tax year 2019: FBR
10:06 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has said that there would be no further extension in the deadline for filing the income tax returns for the tax year 2019.
According to a press statement, the FBR would replace the Active Taxpayer list of 2018 with the list of 2019, and those who did not file returns in the tax year 2019 would be removed from the list.
According to the FBR spokesperson, the number of tax filers has risen by 45 percent this year.
- PM Imran urges int'l community to accept and stop brutal reality of ...11:36 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
- At least five dead in Kasur paper mill boiler explosion11:06 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan allows over 300 citizens to return from Iran via Taftan ...10:40 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
- No further extension in income tax returns filing for tax year 2019: ...10:06 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
- FM Qureshi represents Pakistan in signing ceremony of US-Afghan ...09:29 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
Taylor Swift transforms into 'The Man' for her new music video
04:12 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
- Canada will no longer pay for Harry and Meghan's security03:56 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
- Here's what Navin Waqar does to stay fit03:36 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
- Scientists think they know how stress causes grey hair03:04 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019