PECA Amendment Act 2025 challenged in LHC amid fears of silencing dissent

ISLAMABAD – The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2025 landed in Lahore High Court over potential violation of free speech rights, with petitioners arguing that the law infringes upon the fundamental right to freedom of expression.

The development comes as Senate passed controversial PECA Amendment Bill, which includes strict regulations on social media, such as a three-year jail term for spreading fake news. Despite protests from opposition members and journalists, the bill, which amends the 2016 PECA law, was approved after being passed by the National Assembly.

Election Commission, PTA, and other authorities have been nominated. The petition highlights that National Assembly approved the amendment last week, bypassing its usual procedures by suspending Assembly rules for a fast-track approval.

The petition claims that under new amendment, individuals found guilty of spreading fake information could face up to three years in prison and a fine. It argues that PICA has been used as a tool to silence dissent in the past, and the new penalties will eliminate what little freedom of expression remains in the country.

The petition further contends that the PICA Amendment Bill was introduced without consulting relevant stakeholders, including journalistic organizations, and that it violates the Constitution’s guarantee of freedom of expression. The petitioner calls for the court to declare the amendment unconstitutional and strike it down, as well as suspend any actions taken under the new law until the court reaches a final decision.

The case is set to be heard by the Lahore High Court, and its outcome could have significant implications for the future of media freedom and digital expression in Pakistan.