LAHORE – The current monsoon spell hit different parts of the Punjab capital that witnessed heavy showers with thunder since early today.

According to media reports, heavy downpour was reported in Gulshan Ravi, Samnabad, Mall Road, Wahdat Colony, Joray Pul, Ferozepur Road, while areas like Mughalpura, Canal Road, Nishtar Town, Harbanspura, Gulberg, Defence, Qaddafi Stadium, Model Town, Kot Lakhpat, Faisal Town, Johar Town receive lesser rainfall.

Following the heavy rain, more than 95 feeders of LESCO tripped, causing power outbreak in the metropolis as the electricity supply remained suspended.

LESCO officials cautioned the masses to stay away from electric polls and high-tension power lines.

The fresh advisory said downpour may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas and flash flooding in Lahore on 29th July.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper and central parts of the country.