Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold price – 29 March 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant increase over weekend, in line with a strong upward trend in the international market. In the local bullion market, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs4,800, reaching Rs472,062.

The rate for 10 grams of gold also climbed, gaining Rs4,116 to settle at Rs404,717.

Gold rates today

Here’s a clear table summarizing the latest gold and silver prices:

Commodity Unit Price Change old Gold Per Tola 472,062 +4,800 467,262 Gold 10 Grams 404,717 +4,116 400,601 Silver Per Tola 7,454 No Change 7,454 Gold (Intl.) Per Ounce $4,493 +$48 $4,445

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The rise comes a day after a decline in gold prices was recorded. On Friday, the price per tola had dropped by Rs1,000, closing at Rs467,262, reflecting short-term fluctuations in the market.

Globally, gold prices also moved upward, increasing by $48 per ounce to reach $4,493. This international rate includes a premium of $20, which further influenced local market prices.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained stable, with no change recorded. The rate stayed at Rs7,454 per tola.

Market analysts attribute the rise in domestic gold prices to the direct impact of international market movements, as Iran-US continue to shape local bullion rates.