Ishaq Dar unhurt after falling at Foreign Office Reception (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – An unexpected incident at the Foreign Office got unwanted attention as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar fell to the floor while welcoming his Egyptian counterpart.

Officials and staff present at the scene quickly assisted the deputy premier, ensuring he was safely back on his feet. Authorities confirmed that Ishaq Dar did not sustain any serious injuries in the fall.

اسحاق ڈار دفتر خارجہ میں مہمان وزرائے خارجہ کا استقبال کرتے ہوئے فرش پر گر گئے۔ pic.twitter.com/56UHtmnF0p — Rizwan Ghilzai (Remembering Arshad Sharif) (@rizwanghilzai) March 29, 2026

The incident’s clip went viral due to the high-profile nature of the diplomatic engagement, but normal proceedings continued without interruption.

Despite this, Ishaq Dar met Egypt’s top diplomat, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, and held discussions to strengthen bilateral relations and promote stability in the Middle East. The talks focused on enhancing cooperation between the two nations and identifying strategies for de-escalation in the region, amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

The meeting shows growing commitment from both countries to maintain open channels of communication and reinforce mutual ties, particularly in areas of political, economic, and regional significance.