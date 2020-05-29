Huawei opens pre-orders for HUAWEI Nova 7i – Dominating its price segment with unmatched features

LAHORE - With dominating specifications and unmatched performance, Huawei has announced pre-orders for its stellar new offering HUAWEI Nova 7i. The smartphone features are some of the best in its price segment, and comes along with a HUAWEI Band 4 – therefore consumers can get their hands on two exciting technological marvels by Huawei. The pre-order phase begins from May 18 and will continue till May 31, 2020, all through Eid-ul-Fitr.

HUAWEI Nova 7i promises features that will clearly dominate at its price point. To begin with, it has a HiSilicon Kirin 810 (7nm) SoC chipset, which is the only 7nm chipset in this segment. The processor gives a blazing fast performance be it immersive gaming or heavy social media usage – so people are in for a thrilling joyride. To top that off, it has a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge that charges up to 70% in 30 minutes.

In the photography department, HUAWEI Nova 7i is a pure delight. With four rear cameras, the smartphone shoots wider, clearer and closer than one can ever imagine. The 48MP Quad Camera comes with an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens, a 2MP Macro Lens and a 2MP Bokeh Lens – letting you switch between ultra wide shots to cinematic bokeh portaits and super-detailed close-up shots all in one-go. HUAWEI Nova 7i’s photographic prowess feels like having a professional studio right in your pocket.

It also takes night photography to a newer level. With the f/1.8 big aperture and ½ inch larger sensor, night shots become bright and ecstatic. Coupled with HUAWEI AI Image Stabilization and Handheld Super Night Mode, the photos are captured with a greater dynamic range for a sharper and crisper image.

All this stupendous imagery and videography, and all that gaming and social media usage looks stunning on the 6.4” HUAWEI Punch FullView Display. A side-mounted fingerprint design lets you unlock your phone faster than the blink of an eye.

With a camera this great and performance so fast, people would surely need a lot of space to store their photos, games and apps. Fortunately, HUAWEI Nova 7i comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM so there is enough space for all your favourite things. It comes loaded with EMUI 10 based on Android 10 – giving a cleaner, more intuitive and elegant design and interface.

The phone has a boutique of apps in store for you with the HUAWEI AppGallery, Huawei’s official app marketplace. Enjoy exclusive app content as it continues to develop the global apps ecosystem to deliver a secure and diversified user experience. Not only that, but with a plethora of third-party app stores like AppFinder, people can enjoy most apps on HUAWEI Nova 7i.

People can pre-order HUAWEI Nova 7i from May 18 all the way till May 31 to get their hands on a HUAWEI Band 4. The phone comes in unqiue colours of Sakura Pink and Crush Green, along with the classy Midnight Black.