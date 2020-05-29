Pakistan's commitment towards global peace remains unflinching: Army Chief
Web Desk
08:29 AM | 29 May, 2020
Pakistan's commitment towards global peace remains unflinching: Army Chief
Share

RAWALPINDI - The International Day of United Nations (UN) Peacekeepers is being observed today (Friday) to pay tribute to the uniformed and civilian personnel's invaluable contribution in maintaining the peace across the world.

In his message in connection with the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said sense of purpose and commitment of Pakistan towards global peace under UN charter remains unflinching.

Army Chief said that Pakistan commemorates 'Spirit of Sacrifice' of our valiant peacekeepers, who continue to serve humanity in challenging and restive regions of the world.

The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, in his message, said as we commemorate the 20th anniversary of Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, we must do more to achieve women's equal representation in all areas of peace and security.

He said together, let us continue to wage peace, defeat the pandemic and build a better future.

The theme for this year's Day is "Women in Peacekeeping: A Key to Peace".

More From This Category
Four of a family killed in Khairpur road mishap
10:02 AM | 29 May, 2020
NDMA to acquiring 15 planes to spray on ...
08:57 AM | 29 May, 2020
Pakistan's commitment towards global peace ...
08:29 AM | 29 May, 2020
Shocking — Rs30 million found under PIA plane ...
11:39 PM | 28 May, 2020
Three media employees died from coronavirus in ...
10:39 PM | 28 May, 2020
India extends ban on 4G internet in occupied ...
10:01 PM | 28 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Samaa FM staffer achieves victory in sexual harassment case against colleagues
08:35 PM | 28 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr