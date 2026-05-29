Overseas Pakistanis get Fast-Track Justice System under new Property Protection Law

ISLAMABAD – Good news for overseas Pakistanis as the government has set up special courts to quickly resolve property disputes, illegal possession, and fraud cases. The system includes online filing and video-link hearings, with a 90-day deadline for decisions to ensure faster justice and better protection of overseas assets.

Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment revealed step protecting assets of Pakistanis living abroad, confirming the enforcement of the “Protection of Overseas Pakistanis’ Property Act 2024.” The law introduces dedicated legal framework aimed at addressing one of the most persistent concerns for the country’s diaspora, property disputes and illegal occupation.

Under new system, special courts will be set up across Pakistan exclusively to hear cases involving overseas Pakistanis’ property matters. These courts will focus on disputes such as illegal possession, ownership conflicts, and cases of alleged fraud involving expatriates’ assets.

The legislation is designed to ensure “full legal protection” of overseas Pakistanis’ property rights by streamlining their cases through a separate judicial mechanism. The government says the initiative is intended to restore confidence among millions of Pakistanis working abroad and reassure them that their investments and property interests in the country are better safeguarded.

A special court started working in Islamabad, while authorities are gradually expanding system to Punjab and other provinces. Officials say the rollout will continue in phases until the structure is fully operational nationwide.

One of key features of new law is the introduction of digital access to justice. Overseas Pakistanis will be able to file complaints and submit case documents electronically, while hearings can also be attended through video-link, allowing litigants to pursue cases without having to travel back to Pakistan.

The law places strict timelines on the judicial process. Courts will be required to decide each case within 90 days, while any appeal filed in the High Court must also be resolved within a further 90-day period.