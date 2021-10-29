BIEK HSC Part II science general group result 2021 announced (Check Results)

04:48 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
BIEK HSC Part II science general group result 2021 announced (Check Results)
KARACHI – The Board of Intermediate Education KARACHI (BIEK) has announced the results of the Science General Group for the HSC Part-II Annual Examinations 2021.

"Hard copies of the result shall be sent to the respective media offices after the announcement," stated the notification issued by the BIEK.  

Students can check the results here.

