Weather Update for Karachi

Most regions in the country's southeastern region including provincial capital Karachi will witness dry and hot weather in the next 24 hours, PMD said.

Karachi Rain Update

Amid the hot and dry weather, the Met Office predicted no chances of rain in the port city.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 36°C. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 8 which is very high, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 159, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist upper parts till tomorrow.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over high mountains) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dry weather is likely to prevail over other areas of the country, while hot in southern parts.