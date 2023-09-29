Weather Update for Karachi

Most regions in the country's southeastern region including provincial capital Karachi will witness dry and hot weather in the next 24 hours, PMD said.
Amid the hot and dry weather, the Met Office predicted no chances of rain in the port city.
At noon, the mercury reaches around 36°C. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 8 which is very high, with visibility around 5km.
The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 159, which is very unhealthy.
Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.
Synoptic Situation
A westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist upper parts till tomorrow.
Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over high mountains) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dry weather is likely to prevail over other areas of the country, while hot in southern parts.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 29, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
