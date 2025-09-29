Latest

Pakistan

CCD official assaulted, robbed in Lahore’s Batapur area

By Our Correspondent
12:05 pm | Sep 29, 2025
LAHORE – An official of the Punjab’s Crime Control Department (CCD) was assaulted and looted by four unidentified robbers in Batapur area of Lahore.

Reports said Umar Tariq was returning home from duty when the assailants stopped him near Mandiala Village, stole his wallet, and subjected him to severe physical violence.

The injured official was shifted to Services Hospital for medical treatment. Police have launched an investigation to trace the suspects involved.

In a separate and tragic incident in Orangi Town, Karachi, a man identified as Sajjad Shaukat was shot and killed during a robbery attempt outside his home in Sector 11.

CCTV footage shows the victim standing at his doorstep with two young children when two motorcycle-riding suspects approached.

Upon slight resistance, one of the robbers fired at Sajjad, fatally wounding him in front of his children — one in his arms, the other standing beside him.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering information in both cases. Efforts to identify and arrest the suspects are currently underway.

Our Correspondent

