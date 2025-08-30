Peshawar Board Class 11, 12 Result Gazette 2025 Download

PESHAWAR – Students across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital can now download the official result gazettes for 2025 from their respective boards, providing a complete record of performance in Class 11, 12, examinations 2025.

The gazettes include detailed information about every candidate, including marks, grades, and overall statistics. Schools and colleges rely on these documents to prepare merit lists and analyze performance trends.

BISE Peshawar Inter Gazettes 2025

Please wait for BISE Peshawar Annual Exam Gazette. Class 11 and 12 results can be checked at https://www.biseb.edu.pk/index.php.

Students can also check individual results online or via SMS by sending their roll numbers to 9818.

Other boards in KP releasing gazettes include:

BISE Peshawar

BISE Abbottabad

BISE Bannu

BISE Dera Ismail Khan

BISE Kohat

BISE Mardan

This makes it easier than ever for students and parents to get complete records of examination performance.