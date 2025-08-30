BISE Abbottabad Inter Class 12 Result 2025 (Check Results Online)

ABBOTTABAD – Thousands of Class 11 and 12 students under BISE Abbottabad are looking for Result of Intermediate Part 2 first annual examination 2025, which are slated to be announced today on August 30.

Abbottabad board will share results online, while a special ceremony for position holders will be held at the Abbottabad board office at 10:00 am. Students across the region are eager to see the outcome of their year-long efforts.

BISE Abbottabad Inter Results 2025

Students can visit https://www.biseatd.edu.pk and enter their roll number to access detailed marks.

SMS: Results can also be obtained instantly by sending the roll number to 9818.

BISE Abbottabad Gazette 2025

For those who want a full record, the detailed results gazette will be uploaded here soon, follow for more updates.

Today is an exciting day across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as other boards including Peshawar, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, and Mardan are also announcing their intermediate results.