‘Enemy Knows our Power’: Iran’s Army Chief fires Chilling Warning at US

TEHRAN – Iran rejected claims that its military capabilities were crippled during the recent confrontation, with Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami saying that foreign powers failed to achieve their strategic objectives against Tehran.

Speaking at a ceremony held in memory of those killed in the conflict, Hatami said the outcome of any war should be judged by whether the opposing side succeeds in achieving its stated goals.

He claimed that despite attempts to damage Iran’s defence infrastructure, Iranian forces continued operations until the final stage of the confrontation and launched a strong response using missiles and drones.

Hatami further claimed that Iran’s air defence forces damaged several enemy drones and fighter aircraft, as well as other strategically important military assets.

Rejecting reports that Iran’s defence capabilities had been seriously weakened, the army chief said the country’s armed forces remained strong, determined and active on the front. He also warned that the opposing side was fully aware of Iran’s military capabilities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi escalated Tehran’s criticism of Washington, accusing the United States of using what he described as misleading media reports to influence energy markets and prolong the conflict. Araghchi also hit out at Israel-linked circles for portraying the situation in overly positive terms. He argued that despite such assessments, the economic fallout from the crisis was ultimately being felt by American consumers.

The remarks from Iran’s top military and diplomatic officials come as Tehran continues to push back against claims about the damage inflicted on its military infrastructure, insisting that its forces retained the ability and resolve to respond until the final stages of the confrontation.