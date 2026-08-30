Get Ready for More Load Shedding as LNG Delays trigger 3,600MW Power Crisis

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis may have to brace for more nighttime power cuts as delayed RLNG cargoes trigger massive 3,600MW shortfall, with consumers already facing up to 5-6 hours of load shedding during peak hours.

Power Division spokesperson said the shortage emerged after RLNG remained unavailable and scheduled cargoes failed to arrive on time, forcing authorities to manage electricity supply during periods of peak nighttime demand. The situation was further aggravated by a 195MW decline in generation from Mangla, adding to pressure on the national power system.

Consumers faced upto three hours of temporary load management at night, according to the official statement issued.

With RLNG supplies disrupted, authorities turned to furnace-oil power plants during peak hours in an effort to bridge the gap and meet nighttime electricity demand. Power Division said the temporary load management would be scaled back once the delayed RLNG cargoes arrive.

At the same time, consumers were urged to reduce or moderate electricity consumption during nighttime peak hours to help ease pressure on the system.

Power Division maintained that no load management is being carried out during the daytime because of the RLNG shortage. However, areas subjected to load management due to high distribution losses continue to receive electricity according to their scheduled timings. Officials apologised to consumers for the temporary nighttime outages caused by the RLNG shortage.

Pakistan’s electricity generation remains heavily dependent on a mix of domestic and imported energy sources. Hydropower contributes 24% of total generation, while coal accounts for 31%, nuclear power 22%, gas 17% and furnace oil 1%. The latest disruption shows vulnerability of the power system to interruptions in fuel supplies, particularly when imported energy cargoes are delayed.

The latest power crunch comes amid continuing disruption to energy supplies around the Strait of Hormuz amid Middle East Tesnsions. The disruption also affected shipments of oil and gas to Pakistan, with several cargoes reportedly facing delays.