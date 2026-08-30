Imran Khan is ‘100% Fit’: Pakistan fires back at International Media over ‘Misleading’ coverage

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government fired back at international media reports on Imran Khan’s jail conditions, calling them “misleading” and insisting official records show he is receiving regular family access and medical care, with his sister reportedly declaring him “100% fit.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting rubbished allegations that the former prime minister was being subjected to punitive isolation, mistreatment or inadequate medical care, describing the reports as misleading propaganda. Khan is imprisoned following convictions by courts with competent jurisdiction and continues to receive facilities and access permitted under prison rules.

The government said Imran is housed in an exclusive seven-cell compound equipped with sleeping, sanitation and exercise facilities. PTI chief has reportedly been provided with visitors, telephone calls, reading material, television access, exercise equipment and home-cooked food.

The ministry also sought to knock down claims that Imran has been cut off from his family, revealing figures that it says are contained in prison records.

Around 200 interview sessions have been recorded, involving more than 900 visitor entries, including meetings with his sisters, relatives, lawyers, doctors and political representatives. The government said Imran was also allowed weekly meetings with his wife, with the latest meeting recorded on August 4.

The ministry said prison records document communication with family members through telephone, landline and WhatsApp, including relatives living abroad. Among the communications cited was a call with one of Imran’s sons on March 21. His sisters were also recorded as visiting him on August 18, 19 and 25, according to the government.

The government has also come out swinging against allegations that Imran has been denied proper medical treatment. The ministry said the PTI founder has undergone approximately 30 medical examinations since his imprisonment, involving specialist teams and medical boards.

The assessments reportedly involved doctors from PIMS, Shifa International, Shaukat Khanum and Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, alongside regular examinations by the prison doctor.

The government said Imran received specialist treatment for a retinal condition, including five anti-VEGF injections, retinal imaging, medication and follow-up assessments.

Medical evaluations carried out in July and on August 21, it added, described him as “oriented” and “stable”, with no recorded acute or unmanaged deterioration.

The ministry also cited comments attributed to Imran’s sister, Dr Uzma Khan, who reportedly described him as “100 percent fit”. She reportedly recorded his blood pressure at 120/80 and said his eye condition had almost completely healed.

The government further maintained that Supreme Court instructions concerning Imran’s medical examination and treatment had been implemented, with his sister present during the examination.

The ministry also pointed to Supreme Court directions restricting the public disclosure of Imran’s health information. According to the government, the court had directed Imran’s family, PTI and associated lawyers not to share his medical condition or reports with the media or public while further proceedings were pending.

The government argued that Imran’s health should be judged through clinical evidence, medical records and judicial directions, rather than being transformed into a political controversy. It also stressed that restrictions on prison visits and communications imposed under jail regulations, court orders or security requirements should not automatically be portrayed as a complete denial of access.