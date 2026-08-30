Pakistan, Saudi Arabia set $3b target for agricultural and food exports

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have issued a joint communiqué on strengthening their partnership in agriculture and food security, with Saudi Arabia setting a target to increase imports of Pakistani rice, red meat, processed food, fruits and fruit concentrates, and green fodder to $3 billion.

According to the communiqué, a Saudi delegation led by Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Engineer Abdulrahman A. Al-Fadley visited Islamabad from August 26 to 28, 2026, at the invitation of the Government of Pakistan. The delegation included senior officials from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the General Food Security Authority and other relevant institutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met the Saudi delegation and discussed potential areas of cooperation.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and included Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul, National Food Security and Research Secretary Aamir Ali Ahmed, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Agriculture and Food Security Ahmed Umair, and representatives of Pakistan’s rice, red meat, processed food, fruit concentrate and green fodder sectors.

During the visit, the Saudi delegation was briefed on the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Agriculture and Food Strategic Plan. Meetings were also held with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Fauji Foundation and the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Agri-Business Forum, while the delegation also visited the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC).

Both sides reaffirmed the deep, historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia dating back to 1947. They highlighted the strong alignment between Saudi Arabia’s food security priorities under Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s agricultural and food export sector.

$3 Billion Export Target

The two countries expressed a shared commitment to increasing Pakistan’s agricultural and food exports to Saudi Arabia to $3 billion, with efforts to achieve the target over the next two years.

Rice, red meat, fruits and fruit concentrates, green fodder, and water-efficient agricultural technologies were identified as priority areas in cooperation with the Saudi private sector.

Rice Exports

Regarding rice, both sides noted that Pakistan supplied approximately 169,000 tonnes of rice worth $163 million to the Saudi market in 2025.

The Saudi delegation expressed interest in further expanding bilateral rice trade in the coming years.

Red Meat

In the red meat sector, the two sides reviewed Pakistan’s annual supply of around 30,000 tonnes of red meat valued at approximately $167 million.

The Saudi side expressed interest in gradually doubling imports of red meat from Pakistan.

Fruits and Fruit Concentrates

Both sides highlighted significant potential for increasing Pakistan’s share of the Saudi fruit market.

They encouraged measures to facilitate business-to-business contacts and matchmaking between the private sectors of the two countries, as well as mutual recognition of quality certifications.

Green Fodder and Water-Efficient Agriculture

The Saudi side identified green fodder as a promising area for expanding trade and establishing long-term supply partnerships.

Both countries welcomed the successful completion of the first phase of a water-efficient irrigation programme in Bhakkar, Punjab, and expressed interest in a proposed second phase targeting small farmers.

The Saudi delegation also encouraged Pakistan to join the International Dates Council, a proposal welcomed by the Pakistani side.

The two sides also reviewed investment proposals presented by Pakistan’s private sector in livestock, agri-food processing and the rice value chain, and agreed to continue coordination to develop these opportunities.

Both countries reaffirmed their broader strategic partnership and welcomed an invitation to participate in the 43rd Saudi Agriculture Exhibition, scheduled to be held in Riyadh from October 19 to 22, 2026.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the visit and agreed to maintain coordination to translate the understandings reached into practical cooperation.