DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan's reappointment challenged in LHC
Web Desk
08:51 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan's reappointment challenged in LHC
Share

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to Punjab government and also summoned Director General Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer on a petition challenging his reappointment.

District Emergency Officer, Lahore Dr Ahmad Raza assailed the new contract awarded to Dr Naseer 80 days after expiry of his previous contract for being illegal.

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Ch Shoaib Saleem argued that the post of DG was to be notified by the government for the period of three years and after every three years the government had to fill the vacancy afresh through proper procedure.

Interestingly, he said, only the respondent had been appointed for more than five times as DG of Rescue 1122 which showed that only he could be found eligible for the post from across the province and there was no other person capable enough to run the affairs of body.

The counsel stated that last contract of the respondent expired on Oct 16, 2019 after which he remained no more official and had nothing to do with the organization.

However, he said, after almost 80 days of expiry of the contract, the chief secretary illegally and unlawfully extended the contract of the respondent, Dr Naseer, on Jan 6, 2020. He contended that as per the law the efficiency of an official shall be ensured through regular performance evaluation and the extension in contract appointment or right to apply for a higher post shall depend on performance evaluation reports of the official.

However, he pointed out that in case of the respondent the law had been completely ignored as no performance evaluation was ever made rather home secretary, the parent department, wrote a number of times to him to provide his ACRs.

The respondent officer never bothered to provide the same, he added. The counsel asked the court to declare the re-appointment of the respondent as illegal and null and void.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi sought replies from the respondents by Feb 18 and sought personal appearance of the respondent DG. The judge also directed the petitioner’s counsel to come up with arguments to establish locus standi of the petitioner o agitate the matter.

More From This Category
Three real brothers among 4 dead after car hits ...
01:04 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
Fake degree case: IHC disqualifies PML-N's Kashif ...
12:31 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
Pakistan temporarily suspends flight operations ...
11:51 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Occupied ...
09:38 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
PM Imran formally launches ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat’ ...
09:05 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
Pakistani man gets top post in New York ...
10:21 PM | 30 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL anthem Tayyar Hain
12:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr