Pakistani man gets top post in New York police’s volunteer force
Web Desk
10:21 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
Pakistani man gets top post in New York police’s volunteer force
Share

NEW YORK - A Pakistani-American police officer has been picked to head the New York Police Department’s volunteer force, and he immediately dedicated this singular achievement to his motherland– Pakistan.

Nasir Saleem, a 30-year veteran of New York police, became the first Pakistani and a Muslim to be appointed as Auxiliary Deputy Chief of the nearly 5,000-strong force which serves in the city’s neigbourhoods as the “eyes and ears” of the regular police through foot, vehicle, and bicycle patrols.

“It’s a great honour … I am speechless,” Saleem said in an emotionally charged voice. “I dedicate my new title to Pakistan,” he told reporters after taking the oath of office as the Auxiliary Deputy Chief on Tuesday.

Auxiliary Police officers are trained to observe and report conditions requiring the services of the regular police assisting in non-enforcement and non-hazardous duties.

Saleem was inducted into his new assignment at a simple ceremony at which senior police officials and members of the Pakistani community were presented.

Badges were pinned on his uniform by Captain Adeel Rana and Lt. Zaigham Abbas, fellow Pakistani-American police officers.

More From This Category
Three real brothers among 4 dead after car hits ...
01:04 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
Fake degree case: IHC disqualifies PML-N's Kashif ...
12:31 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
Pakistan temporarily suspends flight operations ...
11:51 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Occupied ...
09:38 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
PM Imran formally launches ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat’ ...
09:05 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
Pakistani man gets top post in New York ...
10:21 PM | 30 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL anthem Tayyar Hain
12:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr