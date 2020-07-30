Hajj pilgrims to perform Waqoof-e-Arafat today
JEDDAH - The pilgrims will proceed to Arafat to perform the main ritual of Hajj "Waqoof-e-Arafat" today (Thursday).
They will listen to a sermon to be delivered at Nimra Mosque and perform Zohr and Asr prayers together, reports local media.
The pilgrims will spend time in Arafat with prayers for acceptance of their pilgrimage and recitation of Quranic verses until sunset.
After sunset, they will head to Muzdalifah, where they will stay until midnight, engaged in prayers after performing combined Maghreb and Isha prayers.
The annual ritual to change Ghilaf-e-Kaaba was held at Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
The fourteen-meter tall garment has been prepared from pure silk fiber, embellished by gold and silver-plated thread and motifs illustrating verses from the Holy Qur'an.
The covering cloth of the Kaaba, known as Kiswa, is changed on 9th Zilhaj every year on the day of Arafat.
