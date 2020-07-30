Rafale aircraft lands at an Indian Air force base in Ambala
Web Desk
12:31 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
Rafale aircraft lands at an Indian Air force base in Ambala
Share

NEW DELHI - The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets arrived at an Indian air force base from France on Wednesday, Indian officials said, as Indian and Chinese soldiers are locked in a tense stand-off along their disputed border in Ladakh region.

The five French-made fighter jets landed at a military airbase in northern Ambala city of Haryana state amid tight security cover on the ground.

The fighter jets are part of an 8.78 billion US dollar deal signed with France in 2016.

The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on Monday and covered 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles) with air-to-air refueling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates.

India has become the world's biggest arms importer as it seeks to modernize its military amid the country's security challenges on its borders with China and Pakistan.-AP

More From This Category
Muslims in KSA, gulf countries celebrate ...
11:33 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
China officially announces launch of Beidou-3 ...
09:33 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
Trump suggests delay in US presidential elections ...
08:26 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
Hajj 2020 – Muslims pray for mankind's ...
04:55 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
Rafale aircraft lands at an Indian Air force base ...
12:31 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
Holy Kaaba adorned with new ‘kiswa’
11:38 AM | 30 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Keh Do: Junaid Khan to launch his original motivational web series
05:49 PM | 30 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr