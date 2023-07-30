Five killed, 20 injured as passenger bus overturns in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR – A tragic accident occurred in the Fazilpur area of Punjab’s Rajanpur district, resulting in the loss of at least five lives and leaving 20 others with severe injuries on Sunday.

The ill-fated bus was carrying devotees of a Sufi saint on their way back to Jacobabad from Sakhi Sarwar. Sadly, the bus overturned when the driver, who had reportedly fallen asleep, lost control of the vehicle.

Upon receiving the news, rescue teams swiftly reached the accident site and promptly transferred the injured passengers to hospitals. Those with severe injuries were taken to Rajanpur district hospital, while the others were transported to a local hospital in Fazilpur.

Among the deceased passengers were a woman and two children. According to Dr Aslam, the district in-charge of the rescue services, the accident occurred due to the driver losing control as he fell asleep.

This accident comes in the wake of another recent bus tragedy in the Geeti-Das area near Babusar Top, which claimed eight lives and left several others injured. In that incident, a tourist bus plunged into a deep gorge and caught fire while navigating a sharp turn on the mountainous terrain on a Friday.