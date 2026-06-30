Australia storm into Women’s T20 World Cup final with 8-wicket win over West Indies

Six-time champions Australia booked their place in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final with a commanding eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the first semi-final at The Oval on Tuesday.

After restricting West Indies to 125/7, thanks to two wickets each from Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham, Australia comfortably chased down the target in just 13 overs with 42 balls to spare.

Beth Mooney starred with an unbeaten 61 off 36 balls, while Gardner remained not out on 35 as the pair guided Australia to victory. Earlier, Hayley Matthews top-scored with 30 for West Indies, while Deandra Dottin provided late resistance with a quickfire 26.

Australia will now face either South Africa or England in the final at Lord’s on Sunday.