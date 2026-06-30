Dananeer Mobeen’s flat tyre joke sparks independence debate online

Pakistani actress and social media star Dananeer Mobeen has sparked an online debate after sharing a light-hearted Instagram Story following a flat tyre incident.

Dananeer revealed that her car’s tyre got punctured while she was travelling, prompting her to seek assistance from rescue personnel. After the issue was resolved, she jokingly wrote, “After getting a flat tyre, I no longer feel like being independent and self-reliant.”

In the same post, the actress humorously added that she now wanted someone to pamper and take care of her while she wandered through forests without a care and baked banana bread. She also thanked the rescue personnel for coming to her assistance promptly.

The Instagram Story quickly went viral across social media platforms, triggering mixed reactions. Many users appreciated her sense of humour and viewed the post as a harmless joke. Others argued that anyone who drives a car, especially women who choose to drive independently, should also know how to change a tyre.

However, several social media users disagreed with that criticism, saying that asking for help during an emergency does not undermine a person’s independence. Others questioned why a clearly humorous post was being taken so seriously.

Dananeer Mobeen rose to fame overnight in 2021 after her viral “Pawri Ho Rahi Hai” video became an internet sensation. She later entered the entertainment industry and earned praise for her performances in several successful television dramas, including Sinf-e-Aahan.