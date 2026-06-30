Gold Price in Pakistan falls to Rs424,836 Per Tola after fresh losses

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed another decline in line with losses in international bullion market, settling at Rs4.24Lac Per Tola.

On Tuesday, price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs4,100, bringing the new rate to Rs424,836. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs3,515, settling at Rs364,228.

Gold Prices Today

Unit Current Price Change Gold Per Tola Rs424,836 ▼ Rs4,100 Gold 10 Grams Rs364,228 ▼ Rs3,515 Gold Per Ounce $4,024 ▼ $41 Silver Per Tola Rs6,349 ▲ Rs25

The latest decline comes a day after gold prices also moved lower on Monday, when the per-tola rate decreased by Rs2,300 to Rs428,936, indicating a continued downward trend in the local market.

The fall in domestic prices follows a similar movement in the international market. Global gold prices declined by $41 per ounce, taking the international rate to $4,024 per ounce, including a $20 premium. Market analysts attribute the drop to weaker global bullion prices, which directly influence Pakistan’s gold market.

While gold became cheaper, silver prices moved in the opposite direction. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs25, reaching Rs6,349 in the local market.

Gold prices in Pakistan are primarily influenced by fluctuations in international bullion rates and movements in the exchange rate. As global market conditions continue to evolve, further changes in precious metal prices are expected in the coming days.