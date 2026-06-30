Has Tauseeq Haider tied the knot with Farah Sadia?

Pakistani television host, actor and radio broadcaster Tauseeq Haider and veteran actress and TV presenter Farah Sadia have firmly denied rumours of their marriage after AI-generated images falsely depicting them as a bride and groom went viral on social media.

The fake images, created using artificial intelligence, spread rapidly online, leading many users to mistakenly believe the two celebrities had tied the knot. The viral posts sparked widespread speculation about their relationship.

Responding to the rumours, Tauseeq Haider and Farah Sadia dismissed the claims in a light-hearted manner, making it clear that they are simply good friends. They also urged those creating AI-generated fake images to use their time for more positive and constructive purposes.

Tauseeq Haider is one of Pakistan’s most recognised television and radio presenters. He began his career as a newsreader with Radio Pakistan in 1987 and is regarded as the first voice of FM radio in the country. He later built a successful career in television hosting and acting, appearing in several popular drama serials.

Farah Sadia is a well-known Pakistani actress and television host who rose to fame through the drama serial Bandhan. She later established herself through numerous hit dramas and years of hosting popular morning shows.