Petrol, Diesel Prices lowered for July after Back-to-Back hikes; Check New Rates

DUBAI – United Arab Emirates (UAE) lowered petrol and diesel prices for July 2026, bringing relief to residents after consecutive monthly fuel price hikes.

The revised rates, effective from July 1, follow a decline in global crude oil prices and are expected to ease transportation costs and household expenses.

Under new pricing structure, Super 98 petrol has been reduced to AED 3.40 per litre, down from AED 3.95 in June. Special 95 petrol will now cost AED 3.29 per litre, compared to the previous AED 3.83, while E-Plus 91 petrol has been cut to AED 3.21 per litre, down from AED 3.76.

Fuel June Price July Price Change Super 98 Petrol 3.95 3.40 -0.55 Special 95 Petrol 3.83 3.29 -0.54 E-Plus 91 Petrol 3.76 3.21 -0.55 Diesel 4.33 3.60 -0.73

Diesel users will also benefit from a significant price drop, with the rate falling to AED 3.60 per litre from AED 4.33 last month.

The price cuts follow expectations of lower fuel costs after a decline in global crude oil prices. The latest revision is expected to ease transportation expenses and provide some relief to household budgets, as fuel remains a key component of everyday living costs.

The announcement also comes just months after the UAE declared its exit from OPEC and OPEC+ in April, with the decision taking effect on May 1, 2026. The move has given the country greater flexibility to increase its oil production, a development closely watched by global energy markets.

US President Donald Trump urged gasoline retailers to immediately lower fuel prices, warning that price gouging is illegal and calling for pump prices to move closer to $2.50 per gallon.

POTUS said retailers could face “big problems” if they fail to pass on lower crude oil costs to consumers. He also revealed that he has directed the US Department of Justice to investigate whether oil companies are keeping gasoline prices artificially high despite easing global oil prices.

Fuel prices surged earlier this year after escalating tensions in Middle East disrupted oil markets. However, recent diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran have helped ease crude prices, leading Trump to press retailers to reduce prices for American motorists.