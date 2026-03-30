Bikers, Rickshaw drivers to get Petrol Subsidies as Pak Govt mulls major relief

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz unveiled series of measures to protect Pakistan’s lower and middle classes. The government introduced fuel subsidies for motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers, cut its own spending, limited the use of official vehicles, and set up a digital relief system.

In wake of skyrocketing fuel prices caused by the Iran conflict, PM Shehbaz announced sweeping measures aimed at protecting Pakistan’s lower and middle classes from the financial blow.

Over past few weeks, the government rolled out stringent austerity campaign to curb fuel consumption, including drastic cuts in development spending and strict limits on non-essential expenditures.

During high-level meeting to review impact of Middle East war on the country’s petroleum reserves and ongoing public relief efforts, officials revealed that the government is collaborating with provincial authorities to fast-track registration for motorcycle and rickshaw owners. This move will allow them to benefit from the government’s subsidized fuel schemes, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Earlier this month, Pakistani government unveiled plans for subsidized fuel program targeting motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers. “We will not abandon the economically weaker segments of society during this hour of hardship,” the prime minister vowed.

The meeting highlighted drastic reductions in government spending, including slashing development budgets and cutting back on the use of 60% of official vehicles. Instead of hiking oil prices, the government will redirect saved funds to deliver direct public relief through a sophisticated digital system.

Shehbaz strssed that these timely decisions prevented any disruption in fuel supply across the country, ensuring citizens are not left stranded amid global instability. He also touched on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to promote peace in the Middle East, underscoring the country’s proactive international stance.

Fuel conservation measures, future strategies, and current petroleum stock levels were key points of discussion. Officials presented an Intelligence Bureau audit report assessing the implementation and progress of austerity measures, confirming that adequate fuel reserves are available for both immediate and future needs.

The meeting further clarified that the recent hike in high-octane fuel for larger vehicles has not affected jet fuel prices. Additionally, authorities assured that the nation’s medical supply reserves remain sufficient to meet public health requirements.