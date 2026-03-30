Over dozen killed, scores injured as Deadly Rains ravage KP and Balochistan

PESHAWAR – Heavy rains lashed parts of Pakistan, turning downpour into moments of tragedy over the weekend.

Tragic scenes were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as relentless rains wreak havoc, claiming at least 15 lives and leaving scores injured.

In Kohat, the collapse of a house roof killed two children, while over the past 36 hours, rain-related incidents across the province have claimed 11 lives and injured around 40 people. Bannu also faced disatser, with multiple structural collapses reported.

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi expressed deep sorrow over the human toll and ordered hospitals to provide top-quality medical care to all victims. He also instructed authorities to accelerate relief operations in the worst-hit regions.

In Bannu, roof collapses have claimed six lives since last evening, bringing the district’s total fatalities from rain-related incidents in the past 36 hours to nine, most of them children. Bakht Allah Wazir of Rescue 1122 confirmed that heavy rains caused accidents across several locations.

Horrifyingly, in Kotka Ghulam Qadir, Bannu, a wedding ceremony turned deadly when a veranda roof caved in, killing two people and injuring 31, as guests had sought shelter under it from the rain.

The tragedy continued in Memakhel, where a room roof collapse killed two children and injured one person. In Shumdi Kila Mandio, a woman died when a room’s roof gave way. Further, in Mandian Reshmi Kelay, three children lost their lives after the roof of a house collapsed.

Meanwhile, Balochistan is facing similar devastation. At least four people have died, and homes in Kech and Qila Abdullah districts have been damaged. The latest rainfall, which began last Wednesday, continues to lash northern and eastern parts of the province. Attaullah Mengal, Director of PDMA Balochistan, confirmed the deaths and highlighted ongoing relief efforts.

As rescue teams rush to assist the injured and authorities scramble to provide aid, residents of both provinces remain on high alert amid warnings of continued heavy rainfall. The death toll is expected to rise as authorities assess damage in remote areas.