Former Pakistan air chief calls for enhancing ties with US

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief Air Marshal (r) Sohail Amaan has stressed the need for pragmatically taking ties with the United States forward instead of resorting to bluster.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with a book launch hosted by the Strategic Vision Institute (SVI) Friday, the ex-air chief said, “Despite the growing cooperation between India and the US, a ‘constructive space’ exists for Pakistan, which can be used to its advantage.”

The former air chief urged Pakistani leaders to utilise the country’s strategic importance and diplomacy for intensifying engagement with the US.

“Diplomacy is not about annoying anyone and picking up enmity with any country” he added.

“The US is still a superpower. We must realise and respect that. It is a tough time. … There is no need to boast about what has happened in Afghanistan,” Sohail Amaan maintained.

In the national context, the former PAF chief emphasised the need for an effective judiciary, strong military, sustainable economy and good human resources.

Dr Bukhari gave an overview of the book and answered questions raised by the reviewers and audience. SVI President Dr Zafar Iqbal Cheema said the book was the first of its kind by a Pakistani author.