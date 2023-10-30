Special Episode 76 of O! Millionaire Highlights Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Survivor Modupe Omonze

DUBAI - O! Millionaire, dedicated its 76th episode to Breast Cancer Awareness Month by turning its iconic green stage pink for the occasion. The show welcomed breast cancer survivor Modupe Omonze, amplifying the grand prize of 87.5 million dirhams awaiting its winner.

The special episode replay is available on the official O! Millionaire YouTube channel, with updates shared regularly on the O! Millionaire Instagram page.

The alteration of the stage colour to pink served as a heartfelt tribute to individuals fighting breast cancer, advocating for early detection and the significance of a supportive community during challenging times. Through this initiative, O! Millionaire celebrated the courage and resilience of survivors and commemorated the memory of those who bravely battled breast cancer.

In addition to acknowledging Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the episode underscored the show's green initiative. The Oasis Park feature sheds light on the profound impact a single tree can have towards creating self-sustaining habitats worldwide. Participants were urged to support this eco-friendly cause by purchasing a Green Certificate, thereby contributing to a greener future.

Modupe Omonze, a UAE-based fashion designer and events consultant, shared her inspiring story as a breast cancer survivor. Her narration enriched the episode, showcasing the tenacity of the human spirit and the crucial role of support from family and friends during difficult times.

The excitement heightened as the grand draw 76, facilitated by Modupe and host Maradona Rebello on October 26, 2023, revealed the winning numbers: 4, 20, 21, 22, 28, 30, and 43. The lucky Green Certificate ID 9W3W 5W8C was announced, corresponding to a 100,000-dirhams Raffle Draw prize, adding a thrilling moment to the commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The replay of this special episode is available on the official O! Millionaire YouTube channel, with updates regularly posted on the O! Millionaire Instagram page. The show continues its tradition of providing entertainment, supporting important causes, and awaiting the lucky winner who will claim the grand prize of 87.5 million dirhams.

For further updates and to participate in the green initiative, visit O! Millionaire Website or follow O! Millionaire on Instagram and YouTube.

Website: https://omillionaire.com/

Instagram: O! Millionaire Instagram

YouTube: O! Millionaire YouTube Channel