Interior minister announces blocking passports of Pakistanis involved in heckling ex-CJP in UK

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced that ID cards and passports of those responsible for heckling former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa in the United Kingdom.

The minister said that the elements involved in this incident will be identified with the help of the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra).

He said such violence is unacceptable, adding that immediate actions will be taken to revoke the attackers’ citizenship. He also noted that FIR will be registered in Pakistan, with legal proceedings to be initiated against the suspects.

Earlier this week, former CJP was confronted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters during Middle Temple ceremony.

Isa, who traveled to the UK after the end of his ensure and being named as a Bencher at the esteemed legal institution, was met with organized protests from the PTI UK chapter.

London remains a political center of Pakistani politics, with often PML-N and PTI workers confronting each other in streets of the British capital, and the latest to deal with the mance is Pakistan’s former top judge.

Shayan Ali led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to confront Qazi Isa as Khan’s supporters voiced their grievances over Isa’s verdict, claiming he undermined the political rights of PTI. The recent events were also captured online, showing PTI members heckling Isa who was in his vehicle, and apparently ducked inside car.

As the clips were all over the internet, PTI leaders justified the act, saying Isa left a controversial legacy and dented judicial system in Pakistan.