Afghan Men married to Pakistani women cannot get citizenship after new Supreme Court order

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has put on hold controversial Peshawar High Court ruling that could have allowed Afghan men married to Pakistani women to get Pakistan Origin Cards (POC) and even claim Pakistani citizenship.

The three-member Supreme Court bench, led by Justice Shahid Waheed, heard the highly debated case on Wednesday. During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Rana Asadullah revealed that the government has filed an appeal against the Peshawar High Court’s December 1, 2023, verdict, which had ignited intense public debate.

Peshawar High Court had ruled that Afghan men who marry Pakistani women should automatically be issued POC cards. Shockingly, the court also suggested that these men could be granted full Pakistani citizenship, a move that raised eyebrows among lawmakers and the public alike.

Justice Musarrat Hilali questioned on what legal grounds citizenship could be granted and demanded clarity on the number of petitioners affected. Rana Asadullah stated that there are 117 petitioners who have officially applied, emphasizing that this is likely just the tip of the iceberg.

NADRA’s legal advisor highlighted that Afghan men married to Pakistani women are also required to meet visa conditions, sparking further concerns about potential legal loopholes. Justice Hilali commented sharply, “We need to see if someone came here by scaling walls or through the proper doors,” underlining fears of illegal entry.

Additional Attorney General revealed that contempt of court petitions are being filed in response to the Peshawar High Court’s judgment, signaling a brewing legal battle.

After today’s session, the apex court suspended Peshawar High Court’s decision, issued notices to all involved parties, and adjourned the hearing, leaving the future of Afghan men seeking POC cards and citizenship hanging in the balance.