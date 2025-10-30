Sindh MDCAT Results 2025 | Check SIBA Results Online

KARACHI – The long-awaited Sukkur IBA MDCAT Result 2025 is finally here, days after test was conducted by STS on behalf of the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC). Thousands of aspiring doctors and dentists across Sindh can now check their official MDCAT results online.

This year’s exam, taken by tens of thousands of students, has once again set the stage for intense competition in the race for limited MBBS and BDS seats in Sindh’s medical colleges.

SIBA MDCAT Result 2025 Online

Students can check their results

First, Visit the official website www.sts.net.pk

The, go to “MDCAT 2025 Result” on the homepage

Enter ID Card or Roll Number, and your marks will appear instantly!

MDCAT Passing Marks 2025

PMDC has confirmed the minimum qualifying marks for admission this year:

Program Passing Marks Percentage MBBS 110 / 200 55% BDS 90 / 200 45% Sindh MDCAT Merit List

With results now live, the next big announcement will be the SIBA MDCAT Merit Lists 2025 which is expected in three rounds:

First Merit List – For top-performing candidates. Second Merit List – To fill remaining seats. Final Merit List – For waiting-list students.

Each list will be based on a combined score from MDCAT, FSc Pre-Medical, and Matric marks.

Rechecking Window Opens

For candidates who believe there may be a marking error, STS has opened the Result Rechecking Portal.

Applicants can:

Visit sts.net.pk

Fill out the Rechecking Form

Submit the required fee

Await official response via email or SMS

This is a limited-time opportunity — so students should act quickly!

SIBA MDCAT Result 2025 marks a major milestone for thousands of passionate medical aspirants across Sindh.

For those who passed, it’s celebration time. For others, it’s motivation to rise stronger next year.