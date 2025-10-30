Australian cricketer dies after being struck on neck during practice session

MELBOURNE – A young Australian cricketer died after being struck on the neck during a practice session.

According to Australian media, 17-year-old Ben Austen sustained the injury earlier this week in East Melbourne. He was hit on the neck by a ball and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors confirmed his death.

Cricket Victoria said the ball came from a throwing device and confirmed that Austen was wearing a helmet but without a stem guard.

Head of Cricket Victoria, Nick Cummins, noted the incident was similar to the tragic accident that killed Phillip Hughes 11 years ago. Cricket Australia, the club management, and Austen’s family have expressed deep sorrow over his passing.