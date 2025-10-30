India beat Australia to reach ICC Women’s World Cup final

Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten century led India to the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final after a thrilling five-wicket victory over Australia in the second semi-final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday.

With this win, the co-hosts booked their spot in the final, where they will face South Africa at the same venue on Sunday.

Chasing a massive target of 339, India reached the mark with five wickets in hand and nine balls remaining, thanks to Rodrigues’ brilliant knock.

The chase began shakily as opener Shafali Verma departed early for 10, leaving India at 13/1 in the second over. Rodrigues then steadied the innings, forming a 46-run stand with Smriti Mandhana, who scored a quick 24 before falling to Kim Garth.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joined Rodrigues next, and the pair took control with a match-defining 167-run partnership. Kaur’s innings ended on 89 off 88 balls, featuring 10 boundaries and two sixes, when Annabel Sutherland dismissed her in the 36th over.

Rodrigues remained composed till the end, receiving support from Deepti Sharma (24), Richa Ghosh (26), and Amanjot Kaur (15*), guiding India home in the penultimate over. She remained unbeaten on 127 off 134 balls, hitting 14 fours. Garth and Sutherland each claimed two wickets for Australia.

Earlier, Australia — opting to bat first — posted 338 runs before being bowled out in 49.5 overs. After losing Alyssa Healy early for five, Beth Mooney’s absence saw Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry stabilize the innings with a 155-run partnership.

Litchfield top-scored with a superb 119 off 93 balls, including 17 fours and three sixes, before Amanjot Kaur ended her stay. Perry contributed 77 from 88 balls before falling amid a middle-order collapse.

Ashleigh Gardner revived the innings late with an explosive 63 off 45 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes, and adding 66 runs with Kim Garth (17).

For India, Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma took two wickets each, while Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav, and Harmanpreet Kaur picked one apiece.

India’s emphatic victory now sets up an exciting Women’s World Cup 2025 final clash against South Africa on Sunday.