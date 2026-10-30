Karachi court sentences policeman to death in fake encounter case

KARACHI – A Karachi court has sentenced a police official to death after finding him guilty of killing a young man in a staged police encounter in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The Model Criminal Court East handed down the death sentence to police official Shehryar in the case.

The court also sentenced two co-accused police personnel, Nasir and Faisal, to life imprisonment.

Additionally, all three convicts were ordered to pay Rs500,000 each as compensation to the victim’s family.

According to the prosecution, personnel of the Shaheen Force signalled Aamir to stop in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. When he failed to comply, the police officers chased him and entered a residential apartment, where they opened fire on him.

The police officials had initially portrayed the incident as an encounter. However, a case was subsequently registered against the accused at Shahrah-e-Faisal Police Station in 2022.

The court announced its verdict after finding the accused guilty in the case.