Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 30 September, 2023

Web Desk
09:00 AM | 30 Sep, 2023
Daily Horoscope - 30 September, 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you might experience success for making wise decisions in near past. You have to control over your temper at home and office place. You may be assigned some new assignments by your manager. Stay connected to the tasks assigned.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

This day brings you productive and desired outcomes but you may suffer health matters due to overwork and stressed routine. You need to revise your daily routine and activities. Stay calm and composed.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

This day you must complete the pending work or rather than getting into new projects. You need to take care of health and keep it a priority as it might help you in the longer run. Be positive in life’s affairs.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This day reminds you to hold a positive perspective from your parents' or elders'. You have to decide to apply for the desired enrolled courses. Enjoy free will in selecting new tasks and plan wisely to earn handsome money.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, your role at the workplace will make you busy with various new tasks. You have to plan to increase business by strategizing new policies. Your community can help you to implement your plans with success. Stay blessed and thankful.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you have to postpone all past projects. You might also get some rewards for your tough work. You expect some spiritual activities for mental calmness. You may also go for audit report. Stay connected to the assigned tasks.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, all Libra stars need to focus on their tasks. The fact remains evident that  homesickness can create depression, you should have good communication and spend quality time with friends.Today, you need to  make sure you review and have a prior plan of your expenses this can give a peaceful mindset.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

This day you may assume mental calmness and bliss round you. You will also feel being healthier. You may also be busy in home affairs. Understanding with your partner are better now. Be calm and relaxed in settling all previous issues.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may be happy over your fitness and health related issues. Your superiors can be pleased on behalf of your hard work, you would perhaps be promoted in terms of rewards. Be cooperative and helpful for others.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, your relationship and personal life will remain very good and comforting. . If you're single, now is a fantastic time to start looking for a new relationship. Today, you're probably going to be highly profitable. Be economical in spending.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you will feel confident and blessed for having professional excellence. At the start of this day, it's possible that you won't achieve the academic progress you want. Your health should be substantially better, as you might anticipate. Be focused and determined.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you have to activate all social contacts for relationship and coordination. You may feel revitalized and inspired to infuse your relationship with love and charm. Be smart and pro-active in new projects.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 29 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 29th September,  2023

09:00 AM | 28 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 28th September, 2023

09:26 AM | 27 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 27, 2023

09:04 AM | 26 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 26, 2023

08:59 AM | 25 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 25, 2023

09:10 AM | 24 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 24, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

10:29 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

Europe's top travel destination set to increase tourism tax

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 30, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.05 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.3 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.24 40.64
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 30, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 30 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: