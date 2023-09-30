Search

Lahore Weather Update

30 Sep, 2023
Dry and hot weather is likely to prevail over in southern parts of the country including the provincial capital Lahore during the next twelve hours.

Amid the scorching hot weather, there are no chances of rain in Lahore today or in coming days.

Before noon, the mercury reaches around 31°C, and it can go upto 36 degrees. Winds blew at 12km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 178, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorms is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

