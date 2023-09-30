Weather update for Islamabad

Most cities including country's federal capital will remain hot and dry, Pakistan Meteorological Department said Saturday.
As hot weather prevails in southern parts, there are no chances of showers in the city today.
On Saturday, the mercury reached 34°C at noon, while the weather is expected to be pleasant in the evening.
Humidity was recorded at around 70 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 4km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is high, with visibility around 5km.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded 51, which is poor.
The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Synoptic Situation
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.
Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 30, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
