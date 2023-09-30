Weather update for Islamabad

Most cities including country's federal capital will remain hot and dry, Pakistan Meteorological Department said Saturday.

Islamabad Rain Update

As hot weather prevails in southern parts, there are no chances of showers in the city today.

Islamabad temperature today

On Saturday, the mercury reached 34°C at noon, while the weather is expected to be pleasant in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 70 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 4km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded 51, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.