COAS Bajwa vows to thwart spoilers’ designs against CPEC

08:57 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
COAS Bajwa vows to thwart spoilers’ designs against CPEC
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated the resolve to thwart designs of spoilers of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He expressed this resolve in his meeting with the Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong who called on Army Chief in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, said ISPR in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, developing Afghanistan situation and regional security were discussed in detail.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan and reiterated that China will continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner.

