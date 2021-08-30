Pakistan’s borders are secured, army ready to meet any challenge: COAS Bajwa

09:57 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
Pakistan’s borders are secured, army ready to meet any challenge: COAS Bajwa
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Pakistan’s borders are secured and the army is ready to meet any situation.

The army chief expressing it during a visit of a delegation comprising members of Parliamentary Kashmir Committee, Defence Committees of the Senate and National Assembly to GHQ.

The delegation was given detailed briefing on security environment including situation on the borders and Pakistan’s Army efforts for peace and stability. The delegation had an exhaustive interactive session with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

COAS said that Pakistan Armed Forces, with support of the nation, have achieved unprecedented successes in fight against terrorism and bringing normalcy in the country.

“Due to our timely steps for western zone border management, Alhamdolillah today despite challenges Pakistan’s borders are secure and we are prepared to meet any situation,” Gen Bajwa said.

Alluding to the benefits of regional connectivity, COAS highlighted the importance of restoration of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development of the region.

He reiterated Pakistan Army’s support and commitment to Kashmir cause and people of Kashmir. The world must know that without peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, peace and stability will remain illusive, COAS reiterated.

The session concluded with resolve to continue struggle against violent extremism through a synergetic, whole-of-the-nation approach.

Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan: COAS ... 10:30 PM | 17 Aug, 2021

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated on Tuesday that Pakistan stands with people of ...

More From This Category
Sindh to vaccinate students of grades 9-12 at ...
10:51 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
First PIA flight with medical supplies lands in ...
08:39 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
How many refugees Pakistan has so far taken in, ...
07:59 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
Spectators allowed for upcoming Pakistan-New ...
06:13 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s remand ...
05:51 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
Rockets fired at Kabul airport as US nears ...
05:09 PM | 30 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam expresses desire to say Azaan in Holy Ka’aba
10:29 PM | 30 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr