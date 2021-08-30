Pakistan’s borders are secured, army ready to meet any challenge: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Pakistan’s borders are secured and the army is ready to meet any situation.

The army chief expressing it during a visit of a delegation comprising members of Parliamentary Kashmir Committee, Defence Committees of the Senate and National Assembly to GHQ.

The delegation was given detailed briefing on security environment including situation on the borders and Pakistan’s Army efforts for peace and stability. The delegation had an exhaustive interactive session with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

COAS said that Pakistan Armed Forces, with support of the nation, have achieved unprecedented successes in fight against terrorism and bringing normalcy in the country.

“Due to our timely steps for western zone border management, Alhamdolillah today despite challenges Pakistan’s borders are secure and we are prepared to meet any situation,” Gen Bajwa said.

Alluding to the benefits of regional connectivity, COAS highlighted the importance of restoration of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development of the region.

He reiterated Pakistan Army’s support and commitment to Kashmir cause and people of Kashmir. The world must know that without peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, peace and stability will remain illusive, COAS reiterated.

The session concluded with resolve to continue struggle against violent extremism through a synergetic, whole-of-the-nation approach.