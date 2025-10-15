Shaheen, Noman guide Pakistan to 93-run victory in first Test against South Africa

LAHORE – Pakistan on Wednesday beat South Africa by 93 runs in first Test, securing lead of 1-0 in two match series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Noman Ali delivered magical bowling spells as the duo claimed four wickets each, restricting the visitors to 183 in pursuit of 277 runs target.

Noman sent early blows to Protease when they resumed their second innings at 51 for two on Day four as he dismissed key players including Tristan Stubbus.

Shaheen Afridi removed Tony de Zorzi for 16, serving a major blow to the visitors as he had smashed a ton in the first innings.

Later, the left-arm pacer devastated the tail order, clinching a thumping win for Pakistan in the match. Sajid Khan took two wickets in the second innings.

On Day 3, the spinners dominated the Lahore Test as 16 wickets fell on the third day of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa. The tourists, chasing 277 to win, were 51 for two in 22 overs when stumps were drawn.

Ryan Rickelton (29 not out, 76b, 3x4s) and Tony de Zorzi (16 not out, 44b) will resume the innings tomorrow for the touring side with 226 runs required with eight wickets in hand.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 216 for six in 67 overs, South Africa were dismissed for 269 in 84 overs. de Zorzi was the top scorer with 104 off 171 balls, which included 10 fours and two sixes. This was the left-handed batter’s second Test century.

For Pakistan, Noman Ali, who took four wickets on Monday, managed to claim two more today to finish with six for 112. This was Noman’s ninth five-wicket haul in Test matches. Off-spinner Sajid Khan took three wickets, while Salman Ali Agha picked up one.

With a 109-run first-innings lead, the hosts didn’t have the best of starts as they lost Imam-ul-Haq in the second over, while captain Shan Masood (7, 17b, 1×4) also fell early. Abdullah Shafique was the next batter to return to the hut after scoring 41 off 73 balls, striking six fours.

Babar Azam (42, 72b, 5x4s), who will turn 31 on Wednesday, fell eight runs short of his 30th half-century as he became the fourth batter to depart with 119 runs on the board. After Babar’s dismissal, Pakistan suffered a collapse, losing six wickets for 16 runs to be bowled out for 167 in 46.1 overs. Saud Shakeel, with a 53-ball 38 laced with seven boundaries, was the other notable contributor for the hosts.

For South Africa, left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy was once again among the wickets as he claimed five for 57 in 17 overs, finishing with match figures of 11 for 174. He was well supported by off-spinner Simon Harmer, who took four for 51 in 14.1 overs.