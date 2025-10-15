Pakistan to launch first Hyperspectral Satellite on October 19

LAHORE – Pakistan will launch its first Hyperspectral Satellite (HS-1) on October 19, in collaboration with China, SUPARCO announced it on Wednesday.

This mission is being hailed as a historic breakthrough in Pakistan’s space programme and a significant milestone in the country’s National Space Policy and Vision 2047.

The HS-1 satellite is expected to play a crucial role in agriculture, urban development, and environmental monitoring.

Equipped with advanced data calibration and precision agriculture capabilities, the satellite is projected to enhance crop yields by 15-20%.

The satellite’s capabilities will allow for more accurate and timely monitoring, ensuring higher efficiency in agricultural practices.

The satellite will also assist in predicting natural disasters such as floods, landslides, and other environmental hazards. Furthermore, it will be instrumental in monitoring climate changes and geological risks, enabling better preparedness and response strategies.

Additionally, the HS-1 satellite will open new avenues for infrastructure mapping and urban planning, propelling Pakistan into a new era of scientific and technological development.

The SUPARCO spokesperson emphasized that this hyperspectral mission will not only enhance space research but will also position Pakistan as a global leader in scientific and technological applications.