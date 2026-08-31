After Striking Jordan, Iran Targets American Bases in UAE

Tensions in Gulf took anothet turn on Monday as Iran claims drone strike on a US-linked Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, targeting a facility reportedly hosting American troops and helicopters.

Iranian state TV reported that the Iranian military carried out the attack on Al Minhad facility, while international media also cited Iranian military as confirming the drone operation.

Summary from last night: > U.S. attacks Larak island

> Iran responds, attacks U.S. Bases in Jordan, UAE

> Iran shoot down an MQ-9A

> Large Oil Tanker struck two naval mines Moment drones were launched at Al Minhad Air Base, UAE: https://t.co/Q4qmScM2d2 pic.twitter.com/jlpfA7seXi — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) August 31, 2026

Tehran said the strike was retaliation for deaths of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps personnel and Iranian civilians on Lark Island, with Iran portraying the attack as a direct response to the earlier incident.

Iranian claim put spotlight on security situation in the UAE, although there was no immediate independent confirmation of casualties or damage at the base.

Al Minhad Air Base is regarded as key location for US military activity in the region, making Iran’s reported targeting of the facility a potentially significant escalation amid the widening US-Iran confrontation.

The latest development comes as tensions continue to rise around Strait of Hormuz and broader Gulf region, where military movements and threats have intensified.

Iran repeatedly maintained that it reserves the right to respond to attacks against its territory and forces. US, meanwhile, continues efforts to protect its personnel and strategic military installations across the region.

With Tehran now claiming a strike on a US military-linked base inside UAE, attention is turning to Washington’s next move, and whether the latest episode could trigger another dangerous escalation across the Gulf.