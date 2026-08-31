Relief for Pensioners as NADRA makes Proof of Life Certificate FREE

Pensioners will get free Proof of Life certificates as NADRA ends fee burden and making the mandatory verification process easier than ever.

Under new facility, pension-eligible retired employees will be able to obtain their Proof of Life certificates completely free of charge through multiple channels. The biggest convenience is that pensioners will no longer necessarily have to visit a NADRA office. They can complete their life verification from the comfort of their homes through the Pak ID mobile app.

Pensioners who cannot operate the app themselves can also use the facility through a family member, subject to completion of the prescribed identity verification process.

The free service will be available nationwide through 5,000+ e-Sahulat franchises, 988+ NADRA centers, 500+ Union Councils and NADRA mobile services for elderly, bedridden and mobility-restricted pensioners.

The move is expected to ease burden on senior citizens, particularly those who face difficulties travelling to government offices for routine pension-related verification.

With the new arrangement, eligible pensioners can now complete their Proof of Life verification free of cost—either from home or through nearby government service points.