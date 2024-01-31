Search

Military leadership assures support for conduct of free and fair elections

07:42 PM | 31 Jan, 2024
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Military leadership has resolved that no one would be allowed to indulge in violence in the name of political activity and sabotage the quintessential democratic exercise of conduct of free and fair elections.

It was expressed in the 262nd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) presided over by Chief of Army General Asim Munir at GHQ on Wednesday, according to ISPR. 

“The forum also discussed deployment of Pakistan Army to assist Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the peaceful conduct of General Elections 2024. Pakistan Army will perform assigned duties as per the Constitutional mandate, under the guidelines of ECP,” read the official statement. 

It paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country. 

Forum resolved that terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, will be dealt with full might of the state. 

COAS stated that Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are sacrosanct and inviolable. “Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with all states, however, there would never be any compromise over country’s sovereignty, national honour and aspirations of Pakistani people,” the army chief said. 

The forum was briefed on the callous Indian campaign of extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings, perpetuating state-sponsored terrorism and targeting Pakistani citizens. It agreed that blatant violation of international laws by India and its real face be exposed to the world. The international community has already shown serious concerns over the criminal behaviour of India and its use of state apparatus for killing spree around the world. 

The military leadership reiterated unequivocal support for Palestine and the people of Gaza while noting the extremely negative fallout of the conflict and the potential to spill over in the wider region. 

“The immediate need for a permanent ceasefire and enduring solution to the Palestinian question was unanimously recognised. In the same vein, Pakistan’s resolve to support the people of IIOJK for their right of self determination was reiterated. Pakistan would continue to morally, politically and diplomatically support Kashmir brothers and sisters till justice is served in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions.” 

The forum acknowledged and appreciated the steps taken against spectrum of illegal activities and criminal mafias including smuggling, hoarding, money laundering, power theft and illegal aliens. The participants emphasised that such actions and their positive impact on the economy and well being of the people need to continue without any let up. 

It was briefed on operational preparedness of the formations. Gen Asim Munir asked formation commanders to continue their focus on the training, administration and morale of the soldiers.

